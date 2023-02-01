What's Driving you crazy? - Construction on Speedway and Kolb

TUCSON (KVOA) - The construction on Speedway and Kolb! That is what's driving you crazy this week and this construction is actually going to be done before you know it.
Kurt asked: when will the intersection at Kolb and speedway be restored?
Mike Graham with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said, "Crews have been working really hard the past 7 weeks to get this roadway open. The great news is that this afternoon we plan to open up northbound travel Lanes and some additional westbound lanes."
