...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

What's Driving you Crazy? - Bad potholes

What's Driving You Crazy?
TUCSON (KVOA) - Bad potholes! That is what's driving you crazy this week. Sometimes you're driving along and all of a sudden you see a big pothole in the road and you can't avoid it and then you start to worry about your tires. How long does it take for a pothole like that to be fixed?
 
Alfonso asked: how deep does a pothole need to be before it's repaired?
 
Erica Frazelle with the Tucson department of transportation and mobility said, "There is no requirement for a pothole to be repaired. If you experience any potholes or any asphalt deficiencies we ask the community to help be our set of eyes. Let us know so we can get those repaired quickly and they can let us know by emailing TDOTconcerns@az.gov"
 
What else is driving you crazy? Got a traffic question or concern? Let me know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com

