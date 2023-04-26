 Skip to main content
Weather IQ 2022/2023 Overall Rankings

Matt-Weather-IQ

News 4 Tucson’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode headed out to Southern Arizona schools for his Weather IQ Challenge! Now that it's over, here is the overall rankings of the 2022/2023 school year.

Manzanita Elementary School (Feb. 22, 2023) — 500 *Winners 

Tucson Hebrew Academy (Nov. 9, 2022) — 485

Sunrise Drive Elementary School (Oct. 19, 2022) — 475

Sonoran Science Academy (April 12, 2023) — 470

Fruchthendler Elementary School (Jan. 18, 2023) — 465

Tucson International Academy (March 29, 2023) — 465

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School (Nov. 16, 2022) — 450

F. O. Holaway Elementary School (Feb. 1, 2023) — 450

Tolson Elementary School (Dec. 7, 2022) — 435

Holladay Elementary School (Feb. 8, 2023) — 400

Robison Elementary School (Oct. 5, 2022) — 380

Sam Hughes Elementary School (Jan. 11, 2023) — 350

Manzo Elementary School (March 8, 2023) — 320

