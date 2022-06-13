 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

We could see an early start to monsoon this week in Tucson

  • 0
Monsoon
By Denelle Confair

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures will continue to fall over the next few days, but we will still see afternoon temperatures in the triple digits through at least Saturday.

After a hot weekend and Monday, Tuesday will feature highs just over the average around 103 and less humidity leading to sunny skies.

Depending on the positioning of a high pressure center we are tracking we could see high temperatures rise up to near 110 again as early as Thursday.

Thankfully those temperatures won't last because more humidity will be pushed into Sothern Arizona thanks to the high pressure and that could cause a few monsoon storms Friday and Saturday.

It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.

Rain chances will start to drop into early next week. 

  • Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 77°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 103°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear. Low: 75°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you