We could see an early start to monsoon this week in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures will continue to fall over the next few days, but we will still see afternoon temperatures in the triple digits through at least Saturday.
After a hot weekend and Monday, Tuesday will feature highs just over the average around 103 and less humidity leading to sunny skies.
Depending on the positioning of a high pressure center we are tracking we could see high temperatures rise up to near 110 again as early as Thursday.
Thankfully those temperatures won't last because more humidity will be pushed into Sothern Arizona thanks to the high pressure and that could cause a few monsoon storms Friday and Saturday.
It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.
Rain chances will start to drop into early next week.
- Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 103°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear. Low: 75°
