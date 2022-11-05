Warming up this weekend!

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a couple chilly days, warmer air will start to move in from the south bringing up our temperatures.
Morning lows on Sunday morning will be cool, but much more manageable vs what we saw this morning. The mid 40's is where the temperatures in Tucson will stop while much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will be in the 30's.
Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days of the week. Afternoon highs will be back in the lower 80's.
For those of you waiting on another chance of rain, we are tracking another front that will bring us small chances on Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
Once again we will see snow on the mountains, but not much is expected under elevations of 6,500 feet.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 81°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 48°
