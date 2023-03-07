Warmer weather is taking over this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cloudy skies we have been dealing with will slowly break up and that will lead to slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon.
Afternoon highs in Tucson will reach the mid 70's. If you live in Nogales or anywhere in Cochise county expect slightly cooler conditions, but still in the 70's.
The front that is causing all this cloud cover will continue to hover just towards our north until Thursday. This means we can expect a slight cool down that day, but it won't last.
Friday will be a day where a few spots could reach 80 since early February.
More clouds will be here for the weekend. Those may cool us off a degree or two, but a large cool down is not expected.
Rain chances will be minimal/non-existent until the middle of next week.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 75°
- Tonight: Cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Clouds clearing, warmer. High: 77°
