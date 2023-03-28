Warmer weather heads our way today

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are back to the 80's today for only the fifth time this year. Today and tomorrow will also likely be the first time we have back to back days with a high over 80 degrees.
High pressure remains the driving force for our weather for the next few days and the first impact we will see is the rising temperatures.
Starting late tomorrow a front will start to move closer, conflicting with the high pressure. That will lead to some stronger winds building up.
This front will bring breezy conditions midweek with gusts as high as 30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday and as high as 40 mph on Thursday.
Rain looks possible in Pinal and Graham counties on Thursday, but very little is expected to make it as far south as Tucson.
High temperatures will drop a bit after the front, but will quickly rebound to the lower 80's.
Overnight lows will stay chilly through the whole week.
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 81°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 85°
