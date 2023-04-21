Warmer temperatures will settle in for the weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the wind is no longer an issue we will see the afternoon temperatures start to rise, eventually into the 90's for the weekend.
We are still only expecting the upper 80's for today, but the lack of a westerly breeze may make it feel warmer during the afternoon.
We may still see an occasional gust from the south, but nothing stronger than the 15-20 mph range.
High pressure towards our west will only have a slight influence on our temperatures which is why we are stopping in the lower 90's at warmest this weekend.
Plenty of sunshine is expected and there isn't any good chance of rain over the next 7 days or so.
Overnight lows will slowly rise to around 60 by the end of the weekend, but with the dry air, it will feel nice outside.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 88°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 91°
