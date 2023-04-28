Warmer temperatures moving in this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are on triple digit watch for this weekend. High temperatures will continue to increase and a few spots have potential for Ice Break on Sunday.
We are also expecting strong winds today. Gusts could reach 30 mph for Tucson and 40 for Santa Cruz, Cochise and Graham counties.
High temperatures will be in the low 90's today and tomorrow.
Tucson could easily see 96-97 degrees by Sunday, but as of right now the chance of reaching 100 degrees at the airport (where the official temperature is measured) is around 20%
Sunday will be our only chance to hit that mark since an incoming cold front Monday will cool us down.
That front will not bring any rain. Just cloudy skies and more wind for your Monday.
Afternoon high temperatures will fall back to average after the front passes.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 93°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 94°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!