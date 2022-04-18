Warmer temperatures have settled in for the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb and some clouds will be building up through the day.
Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures to continue to stay around 90 for the next few days and over overnight lows just below 60 degrees.
Afternoon highs will stabilize in the lower 90's starting Monday.
A front passing us by Tuesday won't do much to help our temperatures, but we will see breezy conditions return to southern Arizona.
Consistent wind speeds will range from 5 mph to 15 mph and wind gusts will likely peak around 20-30 mph.
If you live in Cochise county, expect slightly stronger winds.
Friday will be the windiest day of the week with gusts reaching 35-45 mph based off early projections.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 94°
- Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 92°
