Warmer temperatures are expected for this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Friday is starting off cool, like the rest of the week, but we are forecasting warmer afternoons for both days this weekend.
Dry air will continue to be the dominate force. This means little to no cloud cover for Passover and Easter and no chance of rain.
Dry air also mans wild temperature swings. We will see mornings in the upper 50's and afternoons near 90.
Consistent wind speeds will range from 5 mph to 15 mph and wind gusts will likely peak around 20-25 mph each day this weekend.
If you live in Cochise county, expect slightly stronger winds.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 88°
- Tomorrow: Clear and cooler. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow Night: Sunny and warmer. High: 88°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!