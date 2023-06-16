Warm weather for Father's Day weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - It will still be a bit breezy for the next couple days. Thankfully the wind will start to die down, but this will allow temperatures to creep back up again.
Highs on Saturday will reach the low 100's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the upper 90's.
Winds during the day Saturday can still gust up to 20-25 mph.
Sunday will be the warmest day over the next week. Highs in Tucson could reach 104-106 across the metro area.
Winds will start to pick back up Monday. The temperatures will also take a bit of a dip, but unfortunately we will still see the low 100's.
Overnight lows will stay in the mid 60's.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Windy and sunny. High: 102°
- Tomorrow Night: Wind calming, mild. Low: 72°
