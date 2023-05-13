Warm weather expected for Mother's Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - The warm weather will continue into Mother's day, but no weather is expected to interfere with your morning or afternoon plans.
Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 90's with a handful of spots getting stuck in the upper 80's. Those select areas might see some increased cloud cover, but if there is any rain it'll hold off until the later part of the afternoon.
Cochise county once again has the best chance to see actual rain reach the ground. For areas like Tucson, Nogales and Oracle dry thunderstorms will develop thanks to humid air aloft and dry air near the ground.
That same trend will carry over into Monday and Tuesday and finally by Wednesday we could see some of those thunderstorms with rain hit Tucson.
The main risk with these dry thunderstorms are high fire danger due to lightning, strong wind gusts and small hail.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Warmer, Few dry t/storms. High: 94°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 66°
