Warm and dry air continues for Easter Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Happy Easter! Warmer temperatures are here and will stay put through the end of the work week.
Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures to continue to stay around 90 for the next few days and over overnight lows just below 60 degrees.
Afternoon highs will stabilize in the lower 90's starting Monday.
Consistent wind speeds will range from 5 mph to 15 mph and wind gusts will likely peak around 20-25 mph each day this weekend.
If you live in Cochise county, expect slightly stronger winds.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 92°
- Tomorrow: Clear and cooler. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow Night: Sunny and warmer. High: 94°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!