Typical June weather returns

TUCSON (KVOA) - After our pleasant start to the month, temperatures will begin to rise once again starting Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will reach the low 100's around Tucson with a handful of spots getting stuck in the upper 90's.
This warm up will not last long. 100 is likely again on Monday, but as a low pressure center takes over, we will see a minor temperature drop and strong winds return.
Afternoon highs will range between 93-98 into next weekend. The wind will gust as high as 30-35 mph especially between Monday and Wednesday.
Thankfully the evenings will be spared from the wind and temperatures will fall fast due to the dry air.
Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid 60's.
No rain is expected over the next couple weeks in southern Arizona.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Warmer, sunny. High: 100°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and mild. Low: 65°
