Tuesday expected to be another warm and sunny day in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday will follow the trend of sunshine and warm air before clouds and breezy conditions take over next week.
Afternoon highs tomorrow will extend to the upper 90's once again Tuesday before a trough moves in and drops our highs to the mid 90's midweek.
The extra clouds will be noticeable and a quick shower or two cannot be ruled out, but thunderstorms are not expected.
The wind will be gusting as high as 25-30 mph. Consistent wind speeds will stay between 10 and 15 mph.
Overnight lows will continue to be comfortable in the upper 60's before dropping a but this weekend.
More sunshine will also make a comeback by Saturday and Sunday.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm. High: 97°
- Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 68°
