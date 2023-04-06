Tucson will see a big warm up over the next few days

TUCSON (KVOA) - High pressure is making its way up from Mexico and that will lead to increasingly warmer temperatures over the next few days.
The high in Tucson this afternoon will reach the upper 70's/lower 80's. Much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see the mid 70's.
The high pressure will also set us up with a southeast wind.
That wind direction this time of year warms us up quickly even for the morning hours.
By Saturday we will see highs in the upper 80's and overnight lows, above average, in the upper 50's.
Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.
High temperatures to start off next week will be even warmer, potentially in the mid 90's.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 80°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 84°
