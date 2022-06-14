 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children
and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson could see a strong start to the monsoon

Has Monsoon started early this year in Southern Arizona_
By Carla Litto

TUCSON (KVOA) -After a couple more hot days, Tucson could see a nice start to the monsoon with rain chances kicking off this weekend.

Depending on the positioning of a high pressure center we are tracking we could see high temperatures rise up to near 110 again as early as Thursday.

As of now the biggest question mark for our rain chances will be humidity. The last few model runs have shown less and less available water for storm development, but enough is still there for some rain chances. 

Everything else is in place for the rain. The wind will be coming out of the southeast, the temperatures will be warm and we are forecasted to have plenty of sunshine early in the day to build up the instability. 

It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.

Rain chances will start to drop and temperatures will increase again early next week. 

  • Tonight: Hazy then clear. Low: 69°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 104°
  • Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear. Low: 73°

