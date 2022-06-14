Tucson could see a strong start to the monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) -After a couple more hot days, Tucson could see a nice start to the monsoon with rain chances kicking off this weekend.
Depending on the positioning of a high pressure center we are tracking we could see high temperatures rise up to near 110 again as early as Thursday.
As of now the biggest question mark for our rain chances will be humidity. The last few model runs have shown less and less available water for storm development, but enough is still there for some rain chances.
Everything else is in place for the rain. The wind will be coming out of the southeast, the temperatures will be warm and we are forecasted to have plenty of sunshine early in the day to build up the instability.
It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.
Rain chances will start to drop and temperatures will increase again early next week.
- Tonight: Hazy then clear. Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear. Low: 73°
