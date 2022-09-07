Tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay is causing clouds to build over Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Clouds started to move in from the south over Tucson Wednesday afternoon from Hurricane Kay.
The storm may be 760 miles away from us, but the tropical moisture surrounding the storm is extending all the way into Arizona.
As of now Kay is projected to move towards the Baja peninsula and hug the coast. That may be too far for us to see a direct hit from the tropical system, but it is close enough that some far outer bands with extra moisture will reach us.
With that extra moisture, we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms develop throughout the day Friday and Saturday before things clear up at the end of the weekend.
We will also see a decrease in our temperatures which will in turn drop our severe weather chances during those days as well.
It is still to early for any projections on how much rain we could see, but generally rain produced from systems like this aren't as powerful as our typical monsoon storms.
Rain totals are not looking overly impressive so far with most of the area expecting less than 0.25" of rain during this weekend.
- Tonight: Clouds building, mild. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 98°
- Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, mild. Low: 74°
