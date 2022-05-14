Triple digit temperatures will peak Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) - More triple digit heat is in the forecast for the next couple days due to the dry air and other factors.
Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures to continue to stay above 100 for the next few days and over overnight lows around 60 degrees.
Calm winds, dry air and clear skies are the 3 main factors that have lead to this heat.
The wind will start to pick back up on Tuesday or Wednesday and the afternoon temperatures will drop back down to the upper 90's.
There is no chance of rain over the next week.
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 104°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 65°
