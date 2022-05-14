 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Triple digit temperatures will peak Sunday

  • 0
heat1
By Stephanie Weaver

TUCSON (KVOA) - More triple digit heat is in the forecast for the next couple days due to the dry air and other factors.

Dry air will help our afternoon temperatures to continue to stay above 100 for the next few days and over overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Calm winds, dry air and clear skies are the 3 main factors that have lead to this heat.

The wind will start to pick back up on Tuesday or Wednesday and the afternoon temperatures will drop back down to the upper 90's.

There is no chance of rain over the next week. 

  • Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 63°
  • Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 104°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 65°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you