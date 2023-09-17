 Skip to main content
Triple digit heat to start the week, cooler temperatures to follow

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a hot Saturday, an even hotter Sunday is expected today. The high in Tucson for today is 102°, yesterday's high was 101°.

Tomorrow's high is 101°.

After the area high pressure weakens tomorrow, cooler temperatures will follow as we drop to double digits on Tuesday.

Expect highs in the low to mid 90's by next Thursday.

Overnight lows will continue to be comfortable in the upper 60's even during the weekend.

  • Today: Sunny, warm. High: 102°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny, warm. High: 102°

