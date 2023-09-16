Triple digit heat this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a sunny and warm Friday, temperatures are expected to rise for both days this weekend.
The high in Tucson for today is 100°, and tomorrow's high is 101°.
Afternoon temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 90's to start the work week.
A strong low developing close to Alaska will drop into the lower 48. We won't see rain with that system, but we will see a change in our temperatures.
Expect highs in the low 90's by next Thursday.
Overnight lows will continue to be comfortable in the upper 60's even during the weekend.
If you are waiting for high temperatures to fall below 100 degrees consistently that will likely take place later this month.
- Today: Sunny, warm. High: 100°
- Today: Sunny, warm. High: 101°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 69°
