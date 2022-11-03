Tomorrow will be the coldest day so far this season

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain and snow will be ending late tonight and will be followed by two of the coldest days we have seen so far this season.
Overnight tonight the rain chances will end for Pima and Santa Cruz counties before midnight while Cochise county could see some rain and snow showers lasting until 2-3am.
Everyone will be waking up to cold temperatures. Lows in Tucson tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30's while some areas in Cochise county will be in the 20's.
Afternoons on Friday will only top out in the upper 50's and lower 60's before warming up Saturday and Sunday.
After tonight we are not looking at any rain chances over the next seven days.
There will be another cold front arriving in the middle of next week to reinforce the cold air, but no rain or snow is expected.
- Tonight: Rain ending, cold. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. High: 61°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Low: 37°
