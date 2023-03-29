Today will be the warmest day of the year so far

TUCSON (KVOA) - High temperatures are back over 80 degrees today and we have a good chance for Tucson to reach 85 for that afternoon temperature.
High pressure remains the driving force for our weather again today and that leads to the rising temperatures.
Starting late tomorrow a front will start to move closer, conflicting with the high pressure. That will lead to some stronger winds building up.
Wind gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Tucson tomorrow along with some extra cloud cover.
Rain looks possible in Pinal and Graham counties on Thursday, but very little is expected to make it as far south as Tucson.
High temperatures will drop a bit after the front, but will quickly rebound to the lower 80's.
No rain is expected this weekend or next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 85°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Windy, blowing dust possible. High: 69°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!