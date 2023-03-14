Today will be the warmest day of the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - This afternoon will have plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures than yesterday.
Most of Tucson is likely to see their temperature stop around 78-82 degrees for today.
If you live in Nogales or Sierra Vista today could be the warmest day you have seen all year. Afternoon highs have potential to reach the upper 70's.
During the evening you will start to notice more clouds building along with higher humidity.
This combo will lead to small rain chances early Wednesday morning with a few pockets of heavy rain.
Thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon in areas that don't see rain during the first part of the day. Severe weather is not expected.
Rain totals are projected to be between 0.25" and 0.5" with the best chances being during the afternoon and the evening.
Some showers could carry over into the morning for north and eastern Cochise county.
Snow is unlikely below mountain peaks.
After the rain ends we will see a slight dip in our temperatures. Just a bit below normal, but we should rebound by the weekend.
- Today: Sunny, warm. High: 81°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Isolated T/storms, cloudy. High: 76°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!