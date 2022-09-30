Today is the last day for Monsoon 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) - More sunshine in the morning looks like it will lead to some more thunderstorm development this afternoon for the last day of Monsoon 2022.
Today is starting off warm and humid like yesterday with a south wind which are all ingredients for a weak monsoon setup.
Storms could develop as early as 11 a.m. or noon, but severe weather that early looks unlikely.
Our main threats will continue to be isolated pockets of heavy rain and lightning.
Even though severe weather is unlikely, one or two stronger storms cannot be ruled out.
For those of you watching the monsoon rain totals, Tucson stands at 4.67" of rainfall almost a full inch behind the average.
An official total will be announced after our rain chances are over for the day.
- Today: Scattered afternoon t/storms. High: 91°
- Tonight: Rain ending then mostly clear. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, few showers. High: 92°
