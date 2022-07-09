Thunderstorms and hot temperatures will last all week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hot temperatures and afternoon rain chances are expected to continue into this upcoming week.
Scattered to widespread rain is expected to develop in Cochise count first before moving into Tucson.
We are seeing a textbook set up to monsoon with high temperatures, plenty of moisture and a strong east wind.
Our best chances will come between the hours of 1pm and 6pm each day with isolated showers outside that timeframe.
It doesn't seem like there is enough unstable energy for widespread severe storms, but a few stronger thunderstorms will pockets of heavy rain will be possible between Sells and Douglas.
Rain chances will start to drop next weekend and only isolated showers are expected for next week.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Isolated showers and t/storms. High: 106°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated rain. Low: 82°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!