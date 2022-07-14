 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, or 8
miles southwest of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates
and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Thunderstorms and hot air will last through the weekend and into next week

Thunderstorm
By David Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are still looking at isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances each afternoon over the next week.

Our best chance for rain will stay between the hours of 1pm and 6pm and the area most likely to see thunderstorms will be south and west of Tucson.

The storms aren't expected to be severe, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, pea sized hail and wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

Isolated pockets of heavy rain, will be the biggest threat over the next few days since the upper level winds won't be strong enough to move these storms quickly.

For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 105 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the low 80's. 

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 80°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 106°
  • Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 80°

