Thunderstorms and hot air will last through the weekend and into next week

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY... At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, or 8 miles southwest of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates and San Xavier Mission. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH