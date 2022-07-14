Thunderstorms and hot air will last through the weekend and into next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are still looking at isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances each afternoon over the next week.
Our best chance for rain will stay between the hours of 1pm and 6pm and the area most likely to see thunderstorms will be south and west of Tucson.
The storms aren't expected to be severe, but a few storms could produce heavy rain, pea sized hail and wind gusts of 40-50 mph.
Isolated pockets of heavy rain, will be the biggest threat over the next few days since the upper level winds won't be strong enough to move these storms quickly.
For those of you tracking the temperatures, the afternoon highs will stay around 105 degrees if you don't see rain and overnight lows will drop into the low 80's.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 106°
- Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers. Low: 80°
