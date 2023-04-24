The wind is back to start the work week

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a relatively calm weekend, we will see winds slowly increase this afternoon and this evening.
Today's high temperature will stop in the low 90's for Tucson and mid 80's for Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. Graham county is likely to have highs in the mid 80's as well.
The winds will start up after we hit those high temperatures.
Consistent winds will be as high as 15-20 mph on Tuesday and may gust up to 35 mph for Tucson and even higher for Cochise and Graham counties.
Unlike the last few weeks strong winds are possible overnight for the next few days.
The winds are projected to subside by Thursday.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 92°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 57°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 90°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!