The wind continues through the Labor Day weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Clouds will start to move out early Sunday, but the strong winds are here to stay until the end of the holiday weekend.
Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible in Tucson once again tomorrow afternoon. Areas with higher elevations like Bisbee, Safford or Tombstone could see gusts as high as 40mph.
The winds will calm down a bit in the evening, but it will still be a tad breezy before midnight.
If you are trying to get out to the pool or grill out this weekend, there will be more sunshine Sunday and Monday.
A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out for central or western Cochise county, but severe storms look unlikely.
High temperatures will also be staying around 100 degrees into next weekend, but nothing near record breaking is expected.
If you just want rain to come back to our area look for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this upcoming week. Conditions will be more favorable for rain and we are watching it closely!
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 100°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 74°
