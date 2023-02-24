The weekend will start with fantastic weather followed by rain

TUCSON (KVOA) - The humidity and clouds have moved out which will cause cold temperatures this morning, but a big warm up in the afternoon.
Highs today in Tucson will range from the mid to upper 60's. Santa Cruz and Cochise county will be a tad cooler with highs in the lower 60's.
Overnight lows will drop into the 40's, instead of the 30's because of some extra clouds cover that is going to get pushed into our area.
Clear skies and temperatures in the 70's will be here for Saturday before another front moves in late that night.
As of now this front looks to be stronger than the one we just finished with when it comes to temperatures, but weaker when it comes to rain and wind.
We are only expecting around 0.25" of rain to fall at most with that next front.
Our next big cool down will follow that system with lows near the freezing point again for Tucson early Monday morning.
If you miss out on the rain this weekend another round will move in Wednesday and Thursday next week.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 68°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 72°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!