The week will start off windy with a Red Flag Warning

TUCSON (KVOA) - A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for all of southern Arizona along with a WIND ADVISORY for Monday.
A red flag warning is issued when there is low humidity along with high wind speeds and they mean there is an elevated fire threat.
The wind advisory has been issued because southern Arizona will see strong winds of 20-30 mph with 50 mph wind gusts.
Due to the dry air and sunshine we will be back in the 80's today for a high temperature. That will not last long since this wind has been started by a cold front pushing through.
Highs the next couple days will top out in the 60's before we are back to the 80 this Thursday.
Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and windy. High: 70°
- Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 82°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!