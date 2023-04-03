 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

The week will start off windy with a Red Flag Warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Palm Trees Windy

Palm trees and mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for all of southern Arizona along with a WIND ADVISORY for Monday.

A red flag warning is issued when there is low humidity along with high wind speeds and they mean there is an elevated fire threat. 

The wind advisory has been issued because southern Arizona will see strong winds of 20-30 mph with 50 mph wind gusts.

Due to the dry air and sunshine we will be back in the 80's today for a high temperature. That will not last long since this wind has been started by a cold front pushing through.

Highs the next couple days will top out in the 60's before we are back to the 80 this Thursday.

Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Today: Sunny and windy. High: 70°
  • Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 39°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 82°

Tags

