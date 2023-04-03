The week will start off windy with a Red Flag Warning

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New Mexico line. * TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated higher gusts possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&