The weather on Veterans Day is looking fantastic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cold weather this morning will lead to a fantastic afternoon and evening.
Many of us are waking up to lows in the 30's thanks to the dry air that took over southern Arizona last year.
The dry air and the clear skies will allow our temperatures to rise quickly during the late morning.
The heating will slow around lunchtime and we will stay around 70 for most of the afternoon.
This weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid 70's for Tucson and the upper 60's outside the city.
No rain is expected over the next week.
- Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 71°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 43°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 75°
