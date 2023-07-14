 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The storms will start to back off as the heat rises

  • Updated
  • 0
severe weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are under another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for the next 3 days. Between Saturday and Monday Tucson will see highs ranging from 108 to 112.

Rain chances will not completely disappear over the next few days. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon/early evening between today and Sunday.

Severe weather is not expected beyond the heat.

The warm temperatures will start to fall a bit early next week, but we will still see highs over 105.

We will see better rain chances starting late Monday continuing through much of the week.

Our main concerns will be gusts of 40 mph, heavy rain and small hail.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, few t/storms. High: 107°
  • Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 84°
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, few t/storms. High: 109°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you