The storms will start to back off as the heat rises

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are under another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for the next 3 days. Between Saturday and Monday Tucson will see highs ranging from 108 to 112.
Rain chances will not completely disappear over the next few days. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon/early evening between today and Sunday.
Severe weather is not expected beyond the heat.
The warm temperatures will start to fall a bit early next week, but we will still see highs over 105.
We will see better rain chances starting late Monday continuing through much of the week.
Our main concerns will be gusts of 40 mph, heavy rain and small hail.
- Today: Mostly sunny, few t/storms. High: 107°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 84°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, few t/storms. High: 109°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!