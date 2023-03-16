The rain will slowly come to an end over the next few hours

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southern Arizona saw plenty of rain over the last 24 hours and there is a bit left over. That will be coming to an end by the early afternoon.
Rain totals averaged between 0.1" and 0.3" during this system. Any rain that develops today will not be as heavy.
The clouds will begin to open by the afternoon and high temperatures will be back in the upper 60's.
Our biggest impact from the front will be the overnight lows today. For Tucson we could drop down to around 40. Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will be in the 30's.
No rain is expected tonight or tomorrow, but that could change Saturday. The front that just passed by could move back up during the weekend bringing us more rain.
Temperatures will be stable over the next week.
Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 70's into next week.
Lows will rise into the upper 40's.
- Today: Rain ending, partly sunny. High: 69°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 43°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. High: 70°
