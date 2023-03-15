The rain today could lead to a few thunderstorms this evening

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain is back today and a few weak thunderstorms will be possible at times in the afternoon and evening.
During the first part of the day today we will see isolated showers and humid conditions.
Thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and the evening in areas that don't see rain during the first part of the day. Severe weather is not expected.
Rain totals are projected to be between 0.25" and 0.5" with the best chances being during the afternoon and the evening.
Thunderstorms could produce up to an inch of rain in isolated areas.
Some showers could carry over into the morning for north and eastern Cochise county.
Snow chances are also in the forecast, but only for the mountain peaks. One to four inches could fall above 8000' including the top of Mts Lemmon, Bigelow, Wrightson and Graham.
After the rain ends we will see a slight dip in our temperatures. Just a bit below normal, but we should rebound by the weekend.
Most of the weekend will be sunny. Sunday could a few passing light showers in the afternoon.
- Today: Rain chances building. High: 76°
- Tonight: Rain likely, few t/storms. Low: 51°
- Tomorrow: Rain ending, clouds clearing. High: 69°
