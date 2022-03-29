The rain is ending and we will see a nice end to the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - We will see the clouds clear out late Tuesday evening and wake up with sunny skies Wednesday.
Rain totals are varied around the Tucson area. Many areas that saw thunderstorms have received between 0.4-0.7" of rain while others saw around 0.1-0.25" of rain.
No severe weather moved into our region, but some small hail and strong winds came along with the heavy rain and rumbles of thunder.
The strongest wind gust measured at Tucson International was 35mph, however there were likely stronger wind gusts around those thunderstorms.
Temperatures will also be dropping quite a bit from where we were before the storms.
Highs tomorrow will only top out in the lower 70's and the overnight temps will be in the mid 40's.
During the weekend highs will reach the mid 80's.
There is no more rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.
- Tonight: Clouds clearing, cooler. Low: 43°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 73°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 46°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!