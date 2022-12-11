The rain and snow will start late Sunday night

TUCSON (KVOA) - Clouds will build up this evening leading to rain and snow chances overnight tonight in southern Arizona.
Tucson and the rest of Pima county is project to only see rain during the life of this system. The snow early Monday will be saved for elevations over 5000'.
That snow will become rain for much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties as well during the day on Monday.
Late Monday into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow at slightly lower elevations. The lowest we are expecting the snow to get is around 4000' to 4500' before this system moves out Tuesday morning.
The cities to watch for snow overnight Monday will be Oracle, Wilcox, Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Benson. All of these areas will see likely see between 1/2 an inch and 2 inches of snow.
Projected rain totals for Tucson are still very broad. Some models have us as low as 1/4 an inch of rain while others have us seeing a full inch of rain.
After we are done with the snow and rain, the coldest temperatures we have seen this season will take over.
High temperatures in Tucson will struggle to hit the mid 50's while the overnight lows will drop below freezing for most of the city.
- Tonight: Rain starting after midnight. Low: 46°
- Tomorrow: Rainy and cold. High: 53°
- Tomorrow Night: Rain, cloudy. Low: 35°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!