...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet,
with higher amounts in the mountains. Mountain elevations above
7000 feet could see a storm total of 6 to 12 inches along with
winds gusting to near 40 mph resulting in blowing or drifting
snow.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

The rain and snow will start late Sunday night

Mt Lemmon Snow Road

Courtesy: Zach Hewlett

TUCSON (KVOA) - Clouds will build up this evening leading to rain and snow chances overnight tonight in southern Arizona.

Tucson and the rest of Pima county is project to only see rain during the life of this system. The snow early Monday will be saved for elevations over 5000'. 

That snow will become rain for much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties as well during the day on Monday.

Late Monday into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow at slightly lower elevations. The lowest we are expecting the snow to get is around 4000' to 4500' before this system moves out Tuesday morning. 

The cities to watch for snow overnight Monday will be Oracle, Wilcox, Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Benson. All of these areas will see likely see between 1/2 an inch and 2 inches of snow.

Projected rain totals for Tucson are still very broad. Some models have us as low as 1/4 an inch of rain while others have us seeing a full inch of rain.

After we are done with the snow and rain, the coldest temperatures we have seen this season will take over.

High temperatures in Tucson will struggle to hit the mid 50's while the overnight lows will drop below freezing for most of the city.

  • Tonight: Rain starting after midnight. Low: 46°
  • Tomorrow: Rainy and cold. High: 53°
  • Tomorrow Night: Rain, cloudy. Low: 35°

