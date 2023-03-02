The rain and snow will end and give way to sunny skies

TUCSON (KVOA) - The snow will be ending this morning and we will see more sunshine and cooler temperatures for the next couple days.
Highs this afternoon will stop around 50 for Tucson and will be much cooler in Santa Cruz and Cochise. They are only expecting highs in the mid 40's.
Plenty of sunshine and dry air will stay around through the weekend, but a light south wind will take over and send a few clouds our way.
That same south wind will also bring much warmer temperatures for Sunday through Tuesday.
Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70's in Tucson during that span.
We could see a quick passing chance of rain late Tuesday, but otherwise it will be drier and warmer for most of next week.
- Today: Rain ending, sunny afternoon. High: 50°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 30°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High: 58°
