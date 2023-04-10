The mid to upper 90's will be possible this afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today and tomorrow will easily have the warmest temperatures of the year. Highs will stretch into the mid to upper 90's across most of southern Arizona.
Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east will help a south wind push warm air into southern Arizona from Mexico.
Tomorrow's highs will likely be a degree or two warmer than today, but we aren't threatening the triple digits just yet.
Another low will push in on Wednesday and that will not only bring down our temperatures, but also increase our wind speeds.
Wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday could reach 30-35 mph.
Once the winds calm down cooler temperatures will be here to start the weekend.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 95°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 96°
