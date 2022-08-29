The heat continues, but some isolated storms may develop Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - More sunshine and heat is possible for your day tomorrow, but some extra moisture could lead to a few strong storms across the area.
The heat will lead to some fast building storms starting in the mid afternoon tomorrow. Development will be in isolated areas over mountains.
On or two strong thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks increasingly unlikely with dry air at the upper levels.
The storms are most likely to develop south and east of Tucson.
High temperatures will also be increasing to around 100 degrees into next weekend, but nothing near record breaking is expected.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, clear. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 103°
- Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 74°
