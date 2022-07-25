 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

The Flood Watch will stay in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday

  • 0
Saguaro Mt Rain

weather

TUCSON (KVOA) -Sunday has featured multiple flash flood warning and that same threat will carry over to the start of the week.

There have also been a handful of strong to severe storms around southern Arizona. Chances of those storms will decrease this afternoon. 

A few thunderstorms are still possible today mostly south and west of Tucson. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely.

We are still expecting another 1" to 2" of rain to fall between now and tomorrow evening.

We will return to a typical monsoon trend with highs in the upper 90's and scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.

If strong thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon in your area the main threats you can expect are flash flooding small hail and winds of 60 mph. 

  • Today: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 94°
  • Tonight: Isolated showers, partly cloudy. Low: 76°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Tags

Recommended for you