The Flood Watch will stay in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) -Sunday has featured multiple flash flood warning and that same threat will carry over to the start of the week.
There have also been a handful of strong to severe storms around southern Arizona. Chances of those storms will decrease this afternoon.
A few thunderstorms are still possible today mostly south and west of Tucson. Widespread severe weather looks unlikely.
We are still expecting another 1" to 2" of rain to fall between now and tomorrow evening.
We will return to a typical monsoon trend with highs in the upper 90's and scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.
If strong thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon in your area the main threats you can expect are flash flooding small hail and winds of 60 mph.
- Today: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly sunny. High: 94°
- Tonight: Isolated showers, partly cloudy. Low: 76°
