The final days of October are looking cool and breezy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fall-like weather continues for the next few days. Temperatures will stay comfortable during the day, but could feel chilly in the mornings due to wind.
We are expecting consistent winds between 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph in Tucson and 30-40 in higher elevations in Cochise county.
Afternoon temperatures today will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. 76-79 degrees is what you can expect in the Tucson metro area.
If you plan on Trick-or-treating with your kids Monday, any costume will be perfect! Temperatures in the evening will be in the lower 70's and upper 60's with no chance of rain.
No rain is expected over at least the next 6-7 days.
However, we are tracking a low that could move in as early as next Thursday morning that could bring us more rain and potentially more cold temperatures.
- Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 77°
- Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!