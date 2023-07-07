The excessive heat warning has been extended until next Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our afternoon high temperatures will not change much over the next week. We can expect highs between 108 and 111 for Tucson, but thankfully, relief is in sight.
Not much cloud cover is in the forecast for Tucson to help with the heat.
However for Cochise county, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
These storms are associated with a weak monsoon setup and could impact Tucson as early as Sunday.
Severe weather is not likely due to low humidity values, but lightning, heavy rain and strong wind gusts are all possible.
Our best rain chances will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Today: Sunny, excessive heat. High: 109°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Sunny with isolated showers. High: 109°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!