Temperatures will start to warm up over the next few days

TUCSON (KVOA) - The winds have died down since yesterday and now we will see a steady increase in the temperatures.
We are still only expecting the mid 80's, but the lack of a westerly breeze may make it feel warmer during the afternoon.
We may still see an occasional gust from the south, but nothing stronger than the 15-20 mph range.
These are still around average temperatures for this time of year, but eventually that light southern wind will extend our high temperatures up to around 90 for each day this weekend.
Plenty of sunshine is expected and there isn't any good chance of rain over the next 7 days or so.
Overnight lows will slowly rise to around 60 by the end of the weekend, but with the dry air, it will feel nice outside.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 85°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 53°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 89°
