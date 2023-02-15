 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few
of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single
digits.

* WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal,
Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

* WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20's early Thursday

cold

TUCSON (KVOA) - The low temperature for Tucson will drop into the mid 20's on Thursday morning.

Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will also be very cold with lows in the mid teens to lower 20's.

Thankfully the wind is not expected to pick up on Thursday. It'll be sunny and dry all day before the winds and clouds move back in on Friday.

We will rebound from the bitter cold relatively quickly. Lows on Friday morning will only be around the freezing point, but strong winds will return.

Once again on Friday, strong wind gusts of 40 mph are possible.

If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.

Isolated to scattered rain chances will be back Sunday and last into the middle of next week. There is no chance of snow for lower elevations with this system.

  • Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low: 25°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and dry. High: 56°
  • Tomorrow Night: Clear, cold. Low: 32°

