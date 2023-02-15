Temperatures will fall into the mid 20's early Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The low temperature for Tucson will drop into the mid 20's on Thursday morning.
Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will also be very cold with lows in the mid teens to lower 20's.
Thankfully the wind is not expected to pick up on Thursday. It'll be sunny and dry all day before the winds and clouds move back in on Friday.
We will rebound from the bitter cold relatively quickly. Lows on Friday morning will only be around the freezing point, but strong winds will return.
Once again on Friday, strong wind gusts of 40 mph are possible.
If you are waiting for the next warm up we will see highs in the 70's again by Saturday.
Isolated to scattered rain chances will be back Sunday and last into the middle of next week. There is no chance of snow for lower elevations with this system.
- Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low: 25°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and dry. High: 56°
- Tomorrow Night: Clear, cold. Low: 32°
