Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - High pressure stalled to our south will continue to feed us warmer air eventually leading to highs in the 80's this weekend.
Afternoon highs in Tucson will reach the upper 70's again today. Cochise and Santa Cruz counties are also expected to reach the upper 70's along with Tucson.
Overnight lows will start to rise up a bit too as we approach the weekend.
The dry air will still drop Tucson into the upper 40's for tonight. This could be the last night we drop into the 40's for awhile.
Friday will be a day where a few spots could reach 80 since early February.
That 80 degree heat will stay through the weekend and the start of next week.
A small rain chance is possible starting late Wednesday night. It is still early, but rain could continue into early Friday.
Snow is not expected at valley levels. However a few weak thunderstorms are possible.
- Today: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 77°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 82°
