Temperatures will climb into the 90's by Easter

TUCSON (KVOA) - Temperatures will continue to rise today ahead of the warmest weekend of the year so far.
The high temperature in Tucson this afternoon will reach the mid 80's. Much of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see the upper 70's.
By Saturday we will see highs in the upper 80's and overnight lows, above average, in the upper 50's.
Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.
High temperatures to start off next week will be even warmer, potentially in the mid 90's.
We will finally see a cool down on Thursday when another cold front heads our way. This will drop our temperature back down to slightly below average for a few days.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 84°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 88°
