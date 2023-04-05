Temperatures will be quickly warming up the next few days

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a very cold morning, we will see warmer temperatures pushing into southern Arizona over the next few days.
High pressure and dry air will force our high temperatures back in the upper 60's and lower 70's today.
The high pressure will also set us up with a southeast wind.
That wind direction this time of year warms us up quickly even for the morning hours.
We will be back in the 80's again by Thursday.
Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.
High temperatures to start off next week will be even warmer, potentially in the mid 90's.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and mild. High: 69°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 80°
