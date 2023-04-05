 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Temperatures will be quickly warming up the next few days

Pima County Courthouse Sunny

Courtesy: Rico Valencia

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a very cold morning, we will see warmer temperatures pushing into southern Arizona over the next few days.

High pressure and dry air will force our high temperatures back in the upper 60's and lower 70's today.

The high pressure will also set us up with a southeast wind.

That wind direction this time of year warms us up quickly even for the morning hours.

We will be back in the 80's again by Thursday.

Easter Sunday could be our first 90 degree day of the year. That is the next thing we are tracking.

High temperatures to start off next week will be even warmer, potentially in the mid 90's.

There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.

  • Today: Sunny and mild. High: 69°
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 38°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 80°

