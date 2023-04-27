Temperatures warming up today

TUCSON (KVOA) - High pressure is building to our west and that will send our high temperatures back up to the lower 90's this afternoon.
The dry air that brought our temperatures down to the mid 50's this morning will contribute also to the warmer afternoons across southern Arizona.
The persistent sunshine and south wind will slowly increase our temperatures even after today.
Tucson could easily see 96-97 degrees by Sunday, but as of right now the triple digits look unlikely.
Overnight lows will stay at or just below 60 degrees in Tucson for the next week.
The strong wind could be back tomorrow for at least the afternoon. Thankfully the winds should calm down again by Saturday.
There is no chance of rain any day over the next week.
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 92°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High: 93°
